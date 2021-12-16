CPU Fan Error... most of the time

CPU Q-Fan Control: PWM Mode

CPU Fan Step Up: 0 sec

CPU Fan Step Down: 0 sec

CPU Fan Speed Lower Limit: 600 RPM (as per Cooler Master specs)

CPU Fan Profile: Standard

I have a brand new Cooler Master 212 that returns a CPU Fan Error and will not spin. It shows up at N/A in the BIOS.Well, most of the time (more at the end).I tried the other fan headers on my brand new Asus Tuf Gaming B500M-Plus and it will not spin in any of them.I used another fan to test all fan headers and they all work fine.I assumed my Cooler Master 212 was dead, but I plugged in into my old motherboard and it worked fine.I don't understand what's going on, it doesn't make sense.I updated the BIOS on the new motherboard, but no change. I'm not familiar with Asus Q-Fan, but here are the CPU fan settings:After some trial and error, the fan started spinning and was detected. I'm not sure exactly what I did, but I was playing with the power and and reset buttons.I used the computer for an hour or two and turned it off. The next time I turned it back on, the fan wasn't detected anymore.I played with the power and reset buttons again and got it working after a few tries, but I haven't been able to identify the exact sequence.Any idea what's going on? Thank you in advance!