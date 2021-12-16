CPU Fan Error... most of the time

I have a brand new Cooler Master 212 that returns a CPU Fan Error and will not spin. It shows up at N/A in the BIOS.
Well, most of the time (more at the end).
I tried the other fan headers on my brand new Asus Tuf Gaming B500M-Plus and it will not spin in any of them.
I used another fan to test all fan headers and they all work fine.
I assumed my Cooler Master 212 was dead, but I plugged in into my old motherboard and it worked fine.
I don't understand what's going on, it doesn't make sense.
I updated the BIOS on the new motherboard, but no change. I'm not familiar with Asus Q-Fan, but here are the CPU fan settings:
- CPU Q-Fan Control: PWM Mode
- CPU Fan Step Up: 0 sec
- CPU Fan Step Down: 0 sec
- CPU Fan Speed Lower Limit: 600 RPM (as per Cooler Master specs)
- CPU Fan Profile: Standard
I used the computer for an hour or two and turned it off. The next time I turned it back on, the fan wasn't detected anymore.
I played with the power and reset buttons again and got it working after a few tries, but I haven't been able to identify the exact sequence.
Any idea what's going on? Thank you in advance!