CPU collector stitches 216 micrographs to create high resolution die shot of the legendary i8008 — Intel’s 54-year-old milestone 8-bit CPU seen like n

CPU collector stitches 216 micrographs to create high resolution die shot of the legendary i8008 — Intel's 54-year-old milestone 8-bit CPU seen like never before

“CPU Duke comments that the 10 micron PMOS structure is actually so coarse that “light microscopy is still feasible.” Zooming closer, the CPU collector notes the visibility of the p-channel MOS structure under the metal surface. Specifically, semiconducting polysilicon is dark green, non-conducting bright green in some of the light microscopy shots shared.

The final stitched micrograph might have been more illuminating had it been color-coded with some kind of overlay. However, computer historian and reverse engineer Ken Shirriff has already shared an overview analysis of the 8008 die. Thus, you can cross-reference that coarser imagery to determine which areas of this fresh new die shot are devoted to the ALU, registers, stack counter, data bus, and so on”

Source: https://www.tomshardware.com/pc-com...ld-milestone-8-bit-cpu-seen-like-never-before
 
