CPU choices and 3D productivity build - Low TDP and wattage options?

This is going to echo a post I made about GPU selection: If you're choosing a CPU for 3D modeling and scanning (no gaming), are you going Intel or AMD, and why?



And to follow-up, if you need a processor for the above that is low TDP and low wattage, would that change your decision of CPU maker? If so, how come?



Basically, I'm looking to build a SFF productivity PC that won't turn my office into an inferno and won't sound like a jet taking off - hence the low TDP and low wattage requirement. At first blush, I was thinking Ryzen 9 7900 or 7900X3D as I read that AMD is much more power efficient and delivers better results when it comes to performance vs. TDP/wattage than Intel. Regardless of CPU, I am planning to run an AIO, preferably a 240mm.



Am I off the mark? What CPU would you choose for my use case?