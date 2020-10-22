CPU bottlenecking with next gen GPUs - Specifically, is my 2700x going to bottleneck at varying resolutions?

Hey everyone, like a lot of you here I am planning to upgrade my 4(?) year old GTX 1080 to a 3080 or Big Navi card shortly (or when in stock).

I was concerned if my 2700x might bottleneck these GPU's performance at varying resolutions, and was wondering what specific aspects of processing might be the culprit(s).

Thanks to any of you absolute gurus who have read this, and more so to those that would respond!



EDIT: After a lot more research, I am confident I will be able to squeeze the majority of GPU juice out at 4K, so I am not too worried (main reason for buying one of these guys is for my big screen gaming in the living room). Though for my own education, any tips on what to look for in CPU performance, just for my own knowledge would be appreciated. I imagine there are actions and latency considerations at a very technical level I know nothing about, but pertain to performance in gaming applications.