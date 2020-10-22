CPU bottlenecking with next gen GPUs - Specifically, is my 2700x going to bottleneck at varying resolutions?

K

Kalabalana

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Aug 18, 2005
Messages
1,300
Hey everyone, like a lot of you here I am planning to upgrade my 4(?) year old GTX 1080 to a 3080 or Big Navi card shortly (or when in stock).
I was concerned if my 2700x might bottleneck these GPU's performance at varying resolutions, and was wondering what specific aspects of processing might be the culprit(s).
Thanks to any of you absolute gurus who have read this, and more so to those that would respond!

EDIT: After a lot more research, I am confident I will be able to squeeze the majority of GPU juice out at 4K, so I am not too worried (main reason for buying one of these guys is for my big screen gaming in the living room). Though for my own education, any tips on what to look for in CPU performance, just for my own knowledge would be appreciated. I imagine there are actions and latency considerations at a very technical level I know nothing about, but pertain to performance in gaming applications.
 
Last edited:
D

DarkSideA8

Limp Gawd
Joined
Apr 13, 2005
Messages
365
Kalabalana said:
Hey everyone, like a lot of you here I am planning to upgrade my 4(?) year old GTX 1080 to a 3080 or Big Navi card shortly (or when in stock).
I was concerned if my 2700x might bottleneck these GPU's performance at varying resolutions, and was wondering what specific aspects of processing might be the culprit(s).
Thanks to any of you absolute gurus who have read this, and more so to those that would respond!

EDIT: After a lot more research, I am confident I will be able to squeeze the majority of GPU juice out at 4K, so I am not too worried (main reason for buying one of these guys is for my big screen gaming in the living room). Though for my own education, any tips on what to look for in CPU performance, just for my own knowledge would be appreciated. I imagine there are actions and latency considerations at a very technical level I know nothing about, but pertain to performance in gaming applications.
Click to expand...
Not an expert - but my reading indicates that the cpu bottlenecks occurs at the lower resolutions. One way to look at this is that the new cards are getting every ounce of performance they can out of the CPU - but really are not taxed having to push so few pixels. I wrote a post suggesting that unless you are pushing higher pixels and higher refresh rates that the new cards are not necessary. It does not matter how big your screen is, btw, but how many pixels you are trying to use. That said - there are features to the cards (RT, VRAM etc) that keep it from being a complete waste of money - but using it for a 1080p, 60hz panel is kind of overkill.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top