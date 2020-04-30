COVID: The Outbreak (The Game) is officially launching on May 29th

KarateBob

Aug 4, 2004
722
COVID: The Outbreak Announced

BluesNews said:
Polish indie developer Jujubee announces COVID: The Outbreak, a real-time strategy game that will infect Steam on May 29th. This comes off as a bit of pandemic pandering, which they try to offset by promising this will help educate players on how to behave during the outbreak. They also say a portion of the first month's profits will benefit relevant charities: "Jujubee would also like to announce that 20% of all net Steam sales throughout the month of May and June will be donated to the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) and other charitable foundations supporting the fight against the consequences of the coronavirus pandemic." Here's the Official Trailer and here's word:
I think the success of this game will depend on good viral marketing
 
