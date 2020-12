People just panic when they see their SSD drives fill up I bought a 2TB SSD 870 QVO which will hold most of my steam collection

I have about 50-60 games install between all launchers. I did delete some stuff but if SSD prices go down this year I'll pick up a 4TB SSD

I'm only condensing because I have 8 Sata ports and will be down to 6 once again but all of the ASUS Z490 motherboard have 6 Sata ports except for like 2 of them which are really expensive and one is a Extended ATX. I could of bought the Taichi Z490 motherboard but I really wanted to go back to ASUS an I saved a 150.00 by not buying it. I did consider buying a Sata port extender used in the PCI slot but I read something about frying the MB and that is the last thing I need is a cheap thing from China just wrecking the whole system.