Covenant from Legion Studios (ex devs from major franchises)

a group of og legendary devs, should be good, if its your kinda game.
 
I love when "legendary developers" is used, but they are never named. Here is what I found:

The studio was co-founded by Christian Filip and Westin Koessel. The former started their career as a level designer for Call of Duty developer Treyarch in 2017. The latter was a digital artist for 10 years in a completely different industry.

The current lead developer is Jake Stegmeier, who started his career in game development in 2020 at High Moon Studios. Prior to that he was a database engineer.

Who are the other 9 people on this 12-person development team? Given the three people above, I would hardly call them "legendary."
 
