Court rejects Verizon claim that selling location data without consent is legal

AT&T beat the FCC. SCOTUS may have to step in
"Verizon chose to pay fine, giving up right to jury trial
As for Verizon's claim that the FCC violated its right to a jury trial, the court said that "Verizon could have gotten such a trial" if it had "declined to pay the forfeiture and preserved its opportunity for a de novo jury trial if the government sought to collect." Instead, Verizon chose to pay the fine "and seek immediate review in our Court."
By contrast, the 5th Circuit decision in AT&T's favor said the FCC "acted as prosecutor, jury, and judge," violating the right to a jury trial. The 5th Circuit said it was guided by the Supreme Court's June 2024 ruling in Securities and Exchange Commission v. Jarkesy, which held that "when the SEC seeks civil penalties against a defendant for securities fraud, the Seventh Amendment entitles the defendant to a jury trial."
The 2nd Circuit ruling said there are key differences between US telecom law and the securities laws considered in Jarkesy. It's because of those differences that Verizon had the option of declining to pay the penalty and preserving its right to a jury trial, the court said.
In the Jarkesy case, the problem "was that the SEC could 'siphon' its securities fraud claims away from Article III courts and compel payment without a jury trial," the 2nd Circuit panel said. "The FCC's forfeiture order, however, does not, by itself, compel payment. The government needs to initiate a collection action to do that. Against this backdrop, the agency's proceedings before a § 504(a) trial create no Seventh Amendment injury.""
Source: https://arstechnica.com/tech-policy...lling-location-data-without-consent-is-legal/
Source: https://arstechnica.com/tech-policy...lling-location-data-without-consent-is-legal/