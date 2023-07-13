Couple questions about USB-C headphone adapters?

I just got a Google Pixel 7, it does not have a headphone jack. No big problem, I will just get a USB-C adapter. I bought a 2 pack of cheap adapters for like $8, they work just fine. Sound is ok but I am no audiophile so what do I know. I also bought an adapter that also had a separate charge port so I could Charge my phone while listening to audio. However when I plug it in the phone tells me the adapter is not compatible with my phone (not sure if it is defective or not, when I plug it into my PC nothing happens, in the reviews for the adapter others have reported that they got the same message also.). I have been looking at getting a nicer DAC/Adapter. I am looking at the Fiio KA1 or KA3, but before I spend the money I was trying to make sure it is compatible, don't want the hassle of having to return it if I don't have to. I asked Fiio if they knew if it was compatible or not and got a pretty generic answer, "Both KA1 or KA3 can be used with Android phones, Google Pixel 7 is Android, it should be possible." Not very assuring. How can I be sure if they are compatible or not?



Is there a way to use the Fiio DAC and charge my phone as well?