Couple of HDD questions for upgrade

renswic

Looking to upgrade my laptops 2.5 drive with an at least 2tb HDD. It's not my windows install drive(m.2 has that privlige). I have a general clue on how to clone the current hard drive when I get a bigger one.

But doing basic price checking between a normal spinning 2.5 drive and like a small laptop size external hard drive there's a bit of a price difference favoring an external drive. Is there any real difference outside of warranty issues or could I buy an external drive get it and use that hard drive in my laptop?
 
pendragon1

pendragon1

speed and quality(some times). get a bare internal drive and suck up the $10 difference.
 
slavie

It used to be that an external HDD was just a HDD in an external enclosure but that isn't always the case nowadays. Some now have custom circuits and are USB only, so beware.

As for cloning, I've had good luck recently with Macrium Reflect. It's free just to clone, and works well. You can resize the partitions when configuring which drive to clone to. However, do you have another SATA port where you can plug in both at the same time to clone?
 
renswic

Kk ty
Kk thank you for the heads up.

No I'd be using a external usb 3.0 HDD enclosure for the cloning process.

last time I got new computer parts was so let 939 days. Newegg still the best or is there better places? Only have besybuy and office depot in my area so B&M locations are not.kich of an option
 
slavie

Newegg is not bad, the only thing I don't like about them is their ancient return policy with 15% re-stocking fee. Just not acceptable in today's day and age where Amazon is same price most of the time. I haven't returned anything in a while so don't know whether they still enforce it.
MicroCenter is one of my favorites. BB and OfficeDepot are hit or miss as they don't really specialize that much in PC hardware.
 
