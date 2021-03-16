Couple of HDD questions for upgrade

Looking to upgrade my laptops 2.5 drive with an at least 2tb HDD. It's not my windows install drive(m.2 has that privlige). I have a general clue on how to clone the current hard drive when I get a bigger one.
But doing basic price checking between a normal spinning 2.5 drive and like a small laptop size external hard drive there's a bit of a price difference favoring an external drive. Is there any real difference outside of warranty issues or could I buy an external drive get it and use that hard drive in my laptop?
