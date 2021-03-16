Couple of HDD questions for upgrade

It used to be that an external HDD was just a HDD in an external enclosure but that isn't always the case nowadays. Some now have custom circuits and are USB only, so beware.



As for cloning, I've had good luck recently with Macrium Reflect. It's free just to clone, and works well. You can resize the partitions when configuring which drive to clone to. However, do you have another SATA port where you can plug in both at the same time to clone?