Couple of ATX Case at Amz CORSAIR Crystal Series 680X $182 and Corsair iCUE 5000X $161

I've been looking at RGB cases for some time now to upgrade from my old Thermatake Chaser, two of them from Corsair I really like. Price seems really good so thought I share it.CORSAIR Crystal Series 680X because of the fan space and large cable/PS compartment $182andCORSAIR iCUE 5000X $161. I bought the $350 QL version earlier this year for my wife and the case is gorgeous. Was thinking about getting the black one for myself but $161 is the lowest I've ever seen it listed by far.I'm pretty sure the black one is the same as the QL version except for the color and fan used. It has 4 glass panels (Front, both sides, and top). I thought the back side glass panel is pretty rare. I hooked up some 12V rgb lights behind the panel and use it as a picture display case.Although I'm fond of the corsair cases, I'll point out the one big downslide is their specific 4 pin configuration for their iCUE argb. You either have to buy more Corsair aRGB or deal with two seperate RGB software set. ASUS Aura Sync supposely works with iCUE now via iCUE software.