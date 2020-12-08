Counterfeit on eBay selling signs from India

There is a user on eBay selling counterfeit signs. He calls them Vintage Porcelain Gas and Oil Signs. The fakes get shipped from Fred Romley 13651 E Laurel Ln. Scottsdale, AZ 85259. All these signs originate from India. The backside is usually black and has drying rack marks. I know this because you can go onto Alibaba and find these exact signs from India. The people from India sell them for $50 a piece and illegally make them without any rights to the copyright. See attached pictures. Do you think Chevrolet let's a dirty factory in India make these signs. Do you think Fred Romley or whoever he really is has permission to sell these on ebay? This is the biggest ebay scam with counterfeit vintage porcelain signs!
His usernames are;
ssfc1 https://www.ebay.com/sch/m.html?_ssn=ssfc1&_sop=10
rooste2481 https://www.ebay.com/sch/rooste2481/m.html?_nkw=&_armrs=1&_ipg=&_from=
redhatrelics https://www.ebay.com/sch/m.html?_ssn=redhatrelics&_sop=10
He also sells the same signs with collectortime15 https://www.ebay.com/sch/collectortime15/m.html?_nkw=&_armrs=1&_ipg=&_from=
