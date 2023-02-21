Counterfeit Bykski CPU Water Block FIRE-ON-I?

I bought several Bykski items from a Seller on AliExpress. Everything was delivered from China in 11 days. Impressive.However, 4 seals were broken on each of the CPU Water block, the GPU Water Block, and the 2 radiators.The radiators seemed legit, having the Bykski name and part number etched into the metal on one side; too much I think for a counterfeiter to do.The GPU Water Block had one model number on the front and and a different one on the cold plate but I was able to find an unboxing video with the same thing meaning the cold plate is probably used for multiple blocks.Then there was the CPU Water Block...Has anyone ever seen the configuration in the second picture?The gold color in mine (2nd picture) is from the reflection of my lighting, the colors are the same highly polished silverSo I told the Seller that 4 items came with the seals broken and he said,"We tore the seal on the box Because the factory sent it to us was sealed, but we will open it for the second time to check whether there are any damaged or missing goods. Please don't worry, all products are 100% original, we won't sell secondary items."So on the one hand, that's a lame reason but he admits it; but why invite suspicion. On the other hand, if he's a master criminal, he wouldn't leave the broken/cut seals there but he'd remove them completely and cover with a blank seal.I sent 2 messages to bykski.com asking if mine (2nd picture) is a legit new design, but they didn't respond to either email.I asked bykski.us and they responded saying what's in their warehouse looks like the first picture, not my picture.