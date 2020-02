Anyone still prefer CS:S over the new one? I used to have a clan in high school (EW) or "Elite Warfare" and I really wish I had kept in touch with those guys. We never talked over mics or anything, but we all pitched in and ran a CS:S server and small web page I think and just ran Dust 2 and Dust all day every day. I was one of the admins of the server and I remember having so much fun... especially trying out new players for the clan, playing matches against other groups. I fired up CS:S the other day and I just got depressed because I found virtually no servers with real people in them. They were all pretty much just bot servers.



Are there any people out there who still prefer CS:S? Global Offensive just somehow doesn't feel right to me. It feels like a console game. Even the interface for finding servers compared isn't the same... In source I could find a huge list of servers and add filters for maps, but the lobby for GO feels like a Halo lobby or something. Feels console-y. I'd love to hook up with some people here who like Source still, but maybe I just need to get with the times and move on. I honestly haven't played CS in at least 8-10 years so it's been a long time, but I played a couple rounds the other night and it felt so good.