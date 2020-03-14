Counter-Strike: GO breaks 1 million concurrent users for the first time thanks to coronavirus

erek
Hmm, i know some CSGO players on steam!
"CS:GO isn't the only game to see a massive uptick in players. Call of Duty: Warzone, the new free-to-play battle royale from Activision, has skyrocketed to 15 million players. The game saw a tremendous 9 million player spike in just two days time, and is growing faster than Apex Legends and Fortnite in comparative launch timing.
It also helps that ISPs are upgrading internet speeds and removing data caps during the coronavirus crisis. This will of course lead to a lot of streaming, gaming, and downloading across the globe."
Read more: https://www.tweaktown.com/news/71241/coronavirus-quarantine-leads-to-1-million-counter-strike-go-players/index.html
