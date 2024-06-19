Counter-Strike Celebrates 25 Years of Tactical First-Person Shooter Excellence

TFchris said: CS at the highest level is very tactical. Click to expand...

I started getting into professional gaming way back in the day, we had conference calls, PowerPoint presentations, if/then flowcharts for if someone died or an objective changed, map layouts with lettered points, jargon keys (this was before mics and voice coms and we had to type out commands. I don't really remember them but it would be like "efb a" "enemy flash bang at point A" and "emg om t sn tt" aka "enemy machine gun on the move to map location T sniper requested at overwatch point TT" basically WWII ship lamp signals meets 1337speak.It was like a job usually the strategy meetings would take more time than the matches. There'd be multiple meetings a week because we all had different schedules and we had to hit the forums in our spare time to catch up and get everyone on the same page.There was drama, of course, people would clash over who got to do what, prima donna shit, and then the eventual stress of saying, "You're not going to be on the next match. No, I'm sorry, you won't be on any more matches. You're still a part of the clan, but you're no longer on the roster. I'm sorry. Yes, we will reconsider you if you would like to reapply."Of course there's also nothing quite like feeling you're proven, empirically, to be among the best of the best. My goal was typically to be in the top three players across both teams and even if we won, if I wasn't in the top three, I felt like I under-performed. There's no feeling quite like the feeling you get when you fuckingon another team, and even when we lost it was like, "fuckin-A, they earned it, what can we do better?"I would have stuck to it but there was a lull in the early aughts and the prizes dried up, the league organizers started infighting, and it all went amateur hour. I actually blame the concept of E-sports because it was better when we were just playing for bragging rights. Obviously all that's changed since but I let it go and I'm fine with that.