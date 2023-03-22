Counter-Strike 2 Officially Announced by Valve for Summer 2023 Launch, Limited Test Incoming Today

erek
This is super exciting news!!!
"The UI in Counter-Strike 2 has gotten a complete overhaul, including fresh visual effects throughout the HUD. Not only do these improvements look nice, they also communicate important game state.
ACCURATE AUDIO
Reworked, Rebalanced, Reverbed - Counter-Strike 2 sounds have been reworked to better reflect the physical environment, be more distinct, and express more game state. They have also been rebalanced for a more comfortable listening experience.
SOURCE 2 TOOLS
The Source 2 tools and rendering features will be available for community map makers to make it easier to build, experiment and iterate. And stay tuned for the Source 2 Item Workshop, which will be available later on in the limited test.
THERE'S MORE TO COME
The Limited Test only evaluates a subset of Counter-Strike 2's features, so that major issues can be resolved before the summer. But there's much more to come. In just a few months we'll reveal all of the details of Counter-Strike 2, and we can't wait to share it with you."
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/306283/...ummer-2023-launch-limited-test-incoming-today
