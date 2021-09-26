Couldn't install windows 10 on laptop unless legacy mode was enabled

So I replaced the screen on a friend's laptop and they forgot the password(its not stolen, had her name on the login screen). legacy mode was disabled in the bios to begin with. windows install keeps failing at the "Getting devices ready" part. it gets to that part then goes into a boot loop. I formatted the partitions with the installer and deleted them before clicking next to install windows. eventually the only thing that would work is enabling legacy mode. and after I installed windows, I went into the bios and disabled legacy to see if it would still boot, nope. so doesn't really make sense since the windows install that was booting had legacy mode disabled.



thinking about it now, is this cause of the new screen? its an hp 17-g121wm