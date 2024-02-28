Could use some 1080p, 100% sRGB monitor advice.

TLDR: Could use a bit of advice or monitor suggestions. What im looking for seems to be VRR/Freesync/Gsync/AdaptiveSync 24-27" 1080p (probably) TN panel monitor with ~100% sRGB color spectrum thats good for Dark-mode web browsing, Movie watching in a very dark room, retro, 2D Indie, and Modern 3D gaming. Would be nice to have an OSD joystick or windows control of color settings since I might have to do a lot of settings tweaking, and low minimum brightness values could be nice too.
Ive been looking at monitors for the better part of two years now, and am really struggling to find a one that seems like it would fit my needs for an upgrade. It seems like there are not many TN panels out there anymore. IPS has (significant in my opinion) issues with 'glow' in dark scenes / environments, VA has black smearing, OLED has burn-in (and is insanely expensive, and or not available at 1080p.) Additionally, most of the monitors out there currently seem to have a wide color gamut, with highly oversaturated colors (~125-135% sRGB.)
I'm very sensitive to frame stutter, (will get violently ill from migraines even after just a few minutes of stuttering, the migraine will last 8-12 hours with severe nausea) and running a 60hz panel with Vsync leads to occasionally inconsistent frame pacing in games (even when uncapped / non v-sync framerates would be in the 100-150 range.) Not using vsync of course creates extreme tearing which causes similar issues with headaches or / motion sickness. (I am hoping that some kind of Variable Refresh Rate technology can resolve this problem which is the primary reason id like an upgrade, however i dont see myself caring about framerates above 60 to maybe 100-120 much, i really just want something free from micro stutter, and something that ran smoothly IF dipping below 60 would be nice.)
I currently run an Asus VS238H-P -- 12 year old 24" 1080p/60 TN panel thats 72% NTSC (~100% sRGB):
https://www.displayspecifications.com/en/model/6b62f0f
Last year I bought (and then returned) a Gigabyte G24F 2 -- 24" 1080p/180 IPS, 125% sRGB
https://www.displayspecifications.com/en/model/b5cb2ddf
I primarily use my monitor in a dark room or at night and I struggled for 40 hours of active fiddling with the G24F 2 trying to tune the colors/brightness to look good before eventually returning it. Tried an sRGB clamp tool, tried minor tweaks and extreme color profile changes, vibrancy reductions, tried basically everything i could think of. Yellows looked orange, purples looked pink, and blues looked almost like a mix between aqua and steel, gray colors did not look gray even at 0% saturation. The whole thing felt like it had a green tint with over saturation on reds making people look perpetually sunburnt. It was generally too bright for comfortable viewing in the dark but turning the brightness down made the colors even worse, and the IPS glow was awful. Additionally any scene that was dark in a movie or game was incredibly washed out, lacked any detail, and was obscured by both border backlight bleed, IPS glow, and some kind of 'visual dark color twisting' similar to how TN panels look when viewed from too far above or below. I was so distracted with the bad colors / glow that I never got around to actually testing whether VRR/Adaptive sync would solve my issues in the first place.
I cant even imagine trying to do all of that settings-fiddling without the (very buggy) Gigabyte software that let me mouse-control a lot of the monitor's color settings, OR without using the joystick on that monitor. Buttons under the monitor frame like my current panel would have destroyed my wrist with how much time i spent tweaking settings. Based on what people said, IPS sounded like some kind of magic monitor technology that was supposed to be amazing, but the viewing angles were still poor to me, maybe slightly better than my TN panel, but the IPS still had visible color distortions like my TN panel toward the sides of the screen, even when viewed straight on. (Any kind of head movement revealed some kind of angular brightness / light bending / travelling shadow issue. Various examples here: https://ledstrain.org/d/971-ips-displays-with-a-wandering-shadow-need-your-help )
At this point based on what ive seen with IPS first hand, im fairly sure that i could not tolerate the IPS glow. Ive also seen videos on what VA panel black smearing looks like and do not think that i could ever be happy with that either. TN might be the only viable option? I have not really looked at 1440p monitors at all as I do not think my RTX 3060 could drive acceptable framerates at all times as there are cases where it cant maintain 60fps consistently on some of the current games i play @ 1080p.
Feel like im stuck between a rock and a hard place with this monitor 'upgrade.' and my desk is not setup to be able to run dual monitors effectively. (My brief experience using two monitors was very unsatisfactory both from an on-desk viewing angle/distance perspective as well as a mouse/control perspective.) Hopefully someone out there has similar needs / experiences and can recommend how to approach finding a good solution. Thanks for any help you can provide!
Specs:
Ryzen 7700
RTX 3060
32 Gigs DDR5-6000
-
