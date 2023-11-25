Hi,

I have purchased Z590 UD AC rev.1.1 that was already damaged. It was dropped, while still brand new and in the box, on it's corner causing the bottom right corner to bend in a banana shape around the 5th Sata3 connector. As a result of this, the motherboard wont power on, although nothing is cracked. I am not able to turn it on with the two power pins on the board "+PW-" however, if i press the "Qflash_Plus" button with the USB drive and renamed F9 bios file on it, it flashes the bios and then starts for about 5 seconds, it spins the fans on both the cpu and the gpu.



I was trying to turn on the board by other means like buying a PS/2 keyboard that has both power and sleep buttons on it but sadly this didn't work as the option "Power On By Keyboard" is disabled by default. Could I please ask for an advice on how to turn on the board with the latest F9 bios that I have at the moment that's already been reset to factory settings with the cmos jumper? I am trying to get the ACPI to command the board to turn on, sadly Wake on LAN wasn't a success either and there is no RTC set.

Ideally, if possible, a modified F9 bios that has "Power On By Keyboard" enabled by default would be perfect.



Could someone pls sent me a backup of their Z590 UD AC bios file with the "Power On By Keyboard" enabled?



Kind Regards

Patryk