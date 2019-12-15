Could Octonions Unlock How Reality Really Works?

Hahaha nice ;D



It was something a little different. Metallic looking like a bullet but round - who knows if it was man-made or not. If Trump does release disclosure related stuff as a parting gift we might find out, but I don't think that'll happen because 'muh perpetual nashnul sekuritay' horseshit that stifles human evolution. There was a very interesting coast guard FLIR video released a few years ago which is the best evidence so far. It's undeniable technology we do not publicly know of. Then you have FAA radar tracks of objects doing right angle turns at 19,000kmh.





Moving the universe is a great way to put. I'd just say what Einstein always maintained and that was relativity.. it's all relative to your position that you observe from. Just like how two clocks set exactly the same on earth, with one sent into orbit has a different time to the one on the ground after a while...

I'm a little tired so forgive me if I'm wrong but have heard explanations regarding phase conjugate waves transforming energy into matter as part of an interaction with quantum space time (part of the whole photon/mass thing) so I guess that's a good place to start.

Lamb and Casmir also demonstrated it and Lamb was given a Nobel prize (when they actually meant something) for demonstrating how reality is driven from a quantum energy source in a simplistic way of explaining it.

The research into this stuff is 100 years old or more, nothing is new under the sun. we are just now better equipped to understand it as many older scientists wrote in much more cryptic terminology that doesn't translate well today (and up until recently they were called crazies for doing so). E.g. 'Ether' is used to refer to quantum energy potential/space time. Einstein is often used by skeptics of quantum mechanics as being against such thought. But in 1920s he said "there are many arguments to be produced in favour of the Ether hypothesis" (quantum) "to deny the ether, ultimately you assume that empty space has no physical qualities whatsoever, the fundamental facts of mechanics do not harmonise with this view, according to the general theory of relativity, space is endowed with physical qualities, in this sense, therefore there exists an ether. According to the general theory of relativity, space without an ether is unthinkable ."



The real trick to master is gating that massive energy potential. One could argue electron spin already does. Electrons are a point source and monopole. Many natural things already do this but a device to do this and make work is a whole different kettle of fish. If converted to mass, there is more energy in one cm³ than we can see in the known universe... enough said.

