Could Octonions Unlock How Reality Really Works?

    Could they? Lets find out !!!!

    "Deep learning is a research hot topic in the field of machine learning. Real-value neural networks (Real NNs), especially deep real networks (DRNs), have been widely used in many research fields. In recent years, the deep complex networks (DCNs) and the deep quaternion networks (DQNs) have attracted more and more attentions. The octonion algebra, which is an extension of complex algebra and quaternion algebra, can provide more efficient and compact expression. This paper constructs a general framework of deep octonion networks (DONs) and provides the main building blocks of DONs such as octonion convolution, octonion batch normalization and octonion weight initialization; DONs are then used in image classification tasks for CIFAR-10 and CIFAR-100 data sets. Compared with the DRNs, the DCNs, and the DQNs, the proposed DONs have better convergence and higher classification accuracy. The success of DONs is also explained by multi-task learning."

    "Octonions can give us an idea of which possibilities might be compelling to look at in terms of extensions to known physics and which ones might be less interesting, but there are no concrete observables predicted by the octonions themselves. Pierre Ramond, my former professor who taught me about octonions and Lie groups in physics, was fond of saying, "octonions are to physics what the Sirens were to Ulysses." They definitely have an allure, but if you dive in, they may drag you to a hypnotic, inescapable doom.

    Their mathematical structure holds an incredible richness, but nobody knows whether that richness means anything for our Universe or not."

    https://www.forbes.com/sites/starts...unlock-how-reality-really-works/#4baa3baf7c1e
     
    Tesla/Bearden/Moray/Einstein etc already figured it out and modem quantum physics is now slowly verifying it. When a NN doesn't have such vital info how can it have much of a chance to make the same understandings.
     
    what about crossing the Einsten-Rosen Bridge?

    n6LzftRUbAhUMCSWmi2Sji-320-80.jpg
     
    Ahh yes, thats a nice one!
    As a trained observer, I have seen things in the air do things that require me to basically relegate everything I was taught about physics to the dustbin of outdatedness.
    In short, moving between frames of existence like that is child's play when you understand how. The trick is to not travel in a manner smashing through matter and space time like we do today, but merely exist at one point or another at will. How?
    I don't yet entirely know but have seen something that certainly did... It made bullets look slow and the fastest maneuvering missile or insect like a tricycle.
    There is one hell of a lot we don't understand especially in mainstream physics, NN like this gives me hope to see such more esoteric or not widely understood knowledge slowly become mainstream.
    Maybe you will see your answer in this life time..
     
    If sci-fi has taught me anything it's that the first principal hurdle will be figuring out how to transform matter into energy and back again with no information loss. Then again, may be H.J. Farnsworth's idea about moving the universe around the object instead of moving the object through the universe is the correct line of thought (the best answers are often the stupidest concepts!).
     
    Yes, we all did. :D

    7uTI.gif
     
    The colors man... the colors...
     
    I cut an Octonion once.

    I cried like 8x as much as normal
     
    sure, why not? just be sure to prove it through observation. ah, right.
     
    Hahaha nice ;D

    It was something a little different. Metallic looking like a bullet but round - who knows if it was man-made or not. If Trump does release disclosure related stuff as a parting gift we might find out, but I don't think that'll happen because 'muh perpetual nashnul sekuritay' horseshit that stifles human evolution. There was a very interesting coast guard FLIR video released a few years ago which is the best evidence so far. It's undeniable technology we do not publicly know of. Then you have FAA radar tracks of objects doing right angle turns at 19,000kmh.

    Moving the universe is a great way to put. I'd just say what Einstein always maintained and that was relativity.. it's all relative to your position that you observe from. Just like how two clocks set exactly the same on earth, with one sent into orbit has a different time to the one on the ground after a while...
    I'm a little tired so forgive me if I'm wrong but have heard explanations regarding phase conjugate waves transforming energy into matter as part of an interaction with quantum space time (part of the whole photon/mass thing) so I guess that's a good place to start.
    Lamb and Casmir also demonstrated it and Lamb was given a Nobel prize (when they actually meant something) for demonstrating how reality is driven from a quantum energy source in a simplistic way of explaining it.
    The research into this stuff is 100 years old or more, nothing is new under the sun. we are just now better equipped to understand it as many older scientists wrote in much more cryptic terminology that doesn't translate well today (and up until recently they were called crazies for doing so). E.g. 'Ether' is used to refer to quantum energy potential/space time. Einstein is often used by skeptics of quantum mechanics as being against such thought. But in 1920s he said "there are many arguments to be produced in favour of the Ether hypothesis" (quantum) "to deny the ether, ultimately you assume that empty space has no physical qualities whatsoever, the fundamental facts of mechanics do not harmonise with this view, according to the general theory of relativity, space is endowed with physical qualities, in this sense, therefore there exists an ether. According to the general theory of relativity, space without an ether is unthinkable."

    The real trick to master is gating that massive energy potential. One could argue electron spin already does. Electrons are a point source and monopole. Many natural things already do this but a device to do this and make work is a whole different kettle of fish. If converted to mass, there is more energy in one cm³ than we can see in the known universe... enough said.
     
    Hate when I read something and am too dumb to understand it. I guess this is one of those cases of having the ability to count from 1 to blue is a problem...
     
    Sad news everyone, I think that joke flopped. I was poking fun at Fututrama, which has a lot of interesting ideas, but completely twists them up for s&g. Prof. Farnsworth wasn't satisfied with the limited speed of space travel even though the scientific community already "raised the speed of light", so he created the dark matter engine to surpass the light-speed barrier by moving the universe (the joke being it didn't fold or warp space, so it just denied any relativistic barrier).

    We still have a lot to discover about subatomic particles; we've only been able to observe a few dozen elementary particles and the last one found was the higgs boson in 2012 (iirc) with many still speculated to exist. Even with these discoveries, we don't currently have the ability to find out whether these particles are made up of even smaller particles (though it could likely answer some questions, but also bring up more). If we ever figure out how to accurately manipulate matter on an elementary level, there will be a lot of innovation if we don't wipe ourselves out first.
     
    What are you referring to, the tic tac shaped object that appeared driven by gravity propulsion? I believe that was navy jets that picked up that footage, not coast guard. How dare you get that wrong. Joe Rogan had on the guy that flew that mission, interesting listen:



    I think our basic problem is we still don't understand how or why gravity works, but if we ever are able to manipulate gravity fields then it's good times.
     
    There is no gravity. The earth just sucks
     
    Agreed! I think we are referring to two different incidents. This was P.R. CG and very few people know of it but it's the best footage I've ever seen of this phenomena, a stablised military grade thermal camera is tough to beat. You can also see it changing thermal characteristics and practically blending in with the background a few times. The fact that water doesn't slow it down or affect it is incredible and gives further credence to what I was saying about something not 'moving' through a medium as such. Thanks for the J.R. Link I'll check it out over dinner :)


    T.T. Brown already figured out how to reduce gravitational effects in the 50s, peer reviewed, he proved it in a vacuum on a disc shape object with certain charges in the 200-300kV+ range. He then supposedly worked on the Vanguard program making ion thrusters and spent a few years completely out of public eye working on 'something'. Also worked with a large French aeronautical society who was very interested in his gravity shielding tech. The same years (~'54) Boeing ran advertisements claiming no fuel/emission aircraft were coming.
    Others (including him) have figured out capacitors exert a force when charged/discharged..

    The tech is nothing new it's probably just kept as black projects in order of perpetual 'national security' bullshit. Can't have bank robbers flying UFOs or people leaving the planet now, can we? Then they don't pay taxes lol.
     
    I'll see those octonions and raise. 400 quatloos on the newcomer...
     
