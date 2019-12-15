Could Octonions Unlock How Reality Really Works?

Could they? Lets find out !!!! "Deep learning is a research hot topic in the field of machine learning. Real-value neural networks (Real NNs), especially deep real networks (DRNs), have been widely used in many research fields. In recent years, the deep complex networks (DCNs) and the deep quaternion networks (DQNs) have attracted more and more attentions. The octonion algebra, which is an extension of complex algebra and quaternion algebra, can provide more efficient and compact expression. This paper constructs a general framework of deep octonion networks (DONs) and provides the main building blocks of DONs such as octonion convolution, octonion batch normalization and octonion weight initialization; DONs are then used in image classification tasks for CIFAR-10 and CIFAR-100 data sets. Compared with the DRNs, the DCNs, and the DQNs, the proposed DONs have better convergence and higher classification accuracy. The success of DONs is also explained by multi-task learning." "Octonions can give us an idea of which possibilities might be compelling to look at in terms of extensions to known physics and which ones might be less interesting, but there are no concrete observables predicted by the octonions themselves. Pierre Ramond, my former professor who taught me about octonions and Lie groups in physics, was fond of saying, "octonions are to physics what the Sirens were to Ulysses." They definitely have an allure, but if you dive in, they may drag you to a hypnotic, inescapable doom. Their mathematical structure holds an incredible richness, but nobody knows whether that richness means anything for our Universe or not." https://www.forbes.com/sites/starts...unlock-how-reality-really-works/#4baa3baf7c1e