Could my modem or router be failing?

Westwood
Supreme [H]ardness
- Nov 17, 2012
- 6,364
Using an Arris CM820A DOCSIS 3.0 modem.
Router is a R3700v3.
I'm finding I keep having to unplug the modem and reset it. SpeedTest shows <10mbps. That should be closer to 90.
Just curious if perhaps the modem is on its way out. Is that model an antique by any means?
