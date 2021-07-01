Could Megasync be used to hack someone's computer?

Bear with me if this is a naïve post. I installed the Megasync app recently on my computer in order to send files to a new client. In the folders he created on the cloud drive that we use, there were some sample screenshots and a notepad file. I opened all of these for info on how to use Mega to created a local synced folderthat would sync files to the Cloud Drive. That's all fine, and the sync worked.



But ever since I installed Mega, Windows has been behaving differently, even when I don't have MS enabled in the system tray. Windows Explorer folders are sluggish. For example, when I create a new folder on a drive (even my local C drive), I have to click the Refresh icon to see it. Then when I name it, I have to click refresh again to see it change from New Folder to the name. When I transfer files to and from folders, I have to click Refresh again to see the change. This happens 100% of the time even after reboot, and whether or not Mega is enabled. Folders also take longer to open.



This different behavior happened immediately after installing Mega and sharing files with him. I don't think downloaded any of the example jpgs are text file, only opened them. This sluggish Windows Explorer behavior is annoying - it's REALLY stodgy/sluggish in the ways I described, and the idea that someone may have access to my drives is obviously of great concern.



With a synced folder on my machine, am I correct in thinking the client can only access the files that are uploaded to the cloud drive in Mega, and not the local drive folder that I synced to the cloud?



I am running a thorough Windows Security scan but nothing has been identified.



Can anyone advise?