Could I offer a service to clean coolers?

X

X8XFoundries

Weaksauce
Joined
Mar 4, 2025
Messages
86
I just cleaned my H100iv2 the other day and now I have a water cooler. No lie if I had done that when I got it I'd still have my 3900X based system.

But now with that behind me, I realized, people have this stuff go dull all the time and they just yeet it. Sure I could go get like 100 of these for 5 bucks a pop, clean them, tada, but what if I just offered to clean peoples loops? Its not like people know how to service this stuff.
 
