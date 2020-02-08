Could a video card work perfectly for everything but fail in VR?

I sold a used 1080 TI that worked perfectly to a guy on craigslist. The guy contacted me a couple days later and asked me for warranty information. He said the card worked fine for everything except for VR. I don’t have VR so I never tested that. He said when he hooked up his VR system it would artifact or show a black screen and the colors with melt together, lock up his machine etc, and it just didn’t work. He said he tried different nvidia drivers and he just didn’t know how to make it work in VR reliably. He said his old graphics card works fine. I asked him what power supply he had, he said he had a ten year old 1000 watt PSU.I told him I wasn’t going to make him file for the RMA and there was no warranty left on the card anyway so he could return it to me and I’d give him a full refund. He returned it, I put it back in my gaming machine and I’m testing it and it works fine. I’m running a 3D Mark 20 minute stress test of time spy extreme and there’s no issue. Is it possible that VR would fail where regular 2D and 3D use would not?I’ve never heard of anything like that and I wouldn’t think so but I have no reason to suspect he was lying to me.weird. I wonder if his power supply was flaking out?