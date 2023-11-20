Cost to run a PC 24/7 per month to host a game server?

JordanStyp
n00b
- Joined
- Feb 6, 2022
- Messages
- 5
I wasn't sure what section to post this in, so I thought this was a good spot. I am currently running an MSI B450 Tomahawk max board with a Ryzen 5 5600X, 3600mhz G.Skill ram, Radeon 6600XT, Sabrent 1TB M.2 and a Lepton 500 Watt 80Plus Gold PSU. I was thinking about using this system to host an Ark server but I was curious if anyone has run similar specs and hosted a server with it as well and as to how much it cost a month for electricity to do so. I was also curious if it ran well and if there were any issues. The server would be for about 20 players and have mods as well. If you have any advice, it would help a lot. TIA!