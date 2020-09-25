Cost Efficient AMD Gaming Build - Ryzen 3100 + GTX 1650 Super

Hello everyone,
I am looking to assemble a cost efficient gaming build, should be around $600, the goal is to get best performance/price available.
|CPU
|AMD Ryzen 3 3100
|$95
|Motherboard
|MSI B550-A Pro
|$115
|RAM
|16GB G.Skill Ripjaws V DDR4-3600 CL16
|$90
|GPU
|GTX 1650 Super
|$130
|Storage
|1TB Crucial P1 SSD
|$100
|PSU
|Seasonic Focus GX-650
|$100
|Case
|LIAN LI PC-61
|$0 (Legacy Item)
TOTAL: $630
I would rather get the 3300x however the CPU seems nowhere to be found...
Upgrade path would be Zen 3 CPU and a GTX 3070 down the road.
What do you guys think?