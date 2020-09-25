Cost Efficient AMD Gaming Build - Ryzen 3100 + GTX 1650 Super

CPU AMD Ryzen 3 3100 $95 Motherboard MSI B550-A Pro $115 RAM 16GB G.Skill Ripjaws V DDR4-3600 CL16 $90 GPU GTX 1650 Super $130 Storage 1TB Crucial P1 SSD $100 PSU Seasonic Focus GX-650 $100 Case LIAN LI PC-61 $0 (Legacy Item)

Hello everyone,I am looking to assemble a cost efficient gaming build, should be around $600, the goal is to get best performance/price available.TOTAL: $630I would rather get the 3300x however the CPU seems nowhere to be found...Upgrade path would be Zen 3 CPU and a GTX 3070 down the road.What do you guys think?