Cost Efficient AMD Gaming Build - Ryzen 3100 + GTX 1650 Super

Hello everyone,

I am looking to assemble a cost efficient gaming build, should be around $600, the goal is to get best performance/price available.

CPUAMD Ryzen 3 3100$95
MotherboardMSI B550-A Pro$115
RAM16GB G.Skill Ripjaws V DDR4-3600 CL16$90
GPUGTX 1650 Super$130
Storage1TB Crucial P1 SSD$100
PSUSeasonic Focus GX-650$100
CaseLIAN LI PC-61$0 (Legacy Item)

TOTAL: $630

I would rather get the 3300x however the CPU seems nowhere to be found...

Upgrade path would be Zen 3 CPU and a GTX 3070 down the road.

What do you guys think?
 
