Cost breakdown leaked for Apple Mixed Reality Headset

- Chipset: two pieces in total, $120 -140
- Micro OLED screens: $280-320
- Camera (will carry 14): $160
- Optical-mechanical lens system and assembly: $70-80
- Rearview mirror: $13-15
- Pupillary distance adjustment module: $30-35
- 3D sensor part: $80-90
- Metal middle frame: $95
- Appearance parts: $15-20
- External battery pack: $22 -25
- Microphone: $21-22, Speakers: $16-18
- PCB+FPC: $40-45
- RAM+ROM storage part: $40-45
- Other chipsets such as Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, PMIC, etc. total: $60-70
- Total cooling module: $70
- Other auxiliary accessories: $30-40
- Assembly: $110-120
https://xrdailynews.com/en/apple-vr-ar-headset-bill-of-materials-is-1500/