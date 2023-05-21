Cost breakdown leaked for Apple Mixed Reality Headset

  • Chipset: two pieces in total, $120 -140
  • Micro OLED screens: $280-320
  • Camera (will carry 14): $160
  • Optical-mechanical lens system and assembly: $70-80
  • Rearview mirror: $13-15
  • Pupillary distance adjustment module: $30-35
  • 3D sensor part: $80-90
  • Metal middle frame: $95
  • Appearance parts: $15-20
  • External battery pack: $22 -25
  • Microphone: $21-22, Speakers: $16-18
  • PCB+FPC: $40-45
  • RAM+ROM storage part: $40-45
  • Other chipsets such as Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, PMIC, etc. total: $60-70
  • Total cooling module: $70
  • Other auxiliary accessories: $30-40
  • Assembly: $110-120


    https://xrdailynews.com/en/apple-vr-ar-headset-bill-of-materials-is-1500/
 
So, you are saying it'll retail for $10-$15K if the BOM for apple is just under $1,400... Right?
 
You have not been paying attention, have you?

1684714436608.png
 
The rumors that have been circling for about a year have stated that the headset would be around $3000 and aimed at devs, not consumers.

More recent rumors are stating that they're going to price it more aggressively and not really try to make profit but instead get penetration. We'll see what they actually end up doing.
 
The Pro stand was “over priced”, but the Pro Display XDR very much is not.
Considering the market it was targeted for, it wasn't entirely unreasonable. But again, everybody thinks "they're the target market" when they see something selling.

The reality is both the Pro Display XDR and Stand (if you bought it, likely a lot of Pros just VESA mounted it, which was the reason why the stand was sold separately in the first place) were both items that sold to a very small user base.

The purpose of that wasn't to "take photos of the stand". It was there to demonstrate Apple's AR technology. "Reality Kit", "Reality Composer", and "ARKit 3" were headline presentations at WWDC 2019. The "demo" would show the Display XDR on the stand through your phone - so you could "see it" in 3 dimensional space. Did some journalists take photos of the stand? Yes. But that wasn't its intended purpose.
 
