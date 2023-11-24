Corsair XENEON FLEX 45WQHD240

I saw a few other topics for this, but they're a bit old, so I wanted to ask about this monitor here in my own topic. I've been using some budget LG panels and have been considering a better monitor, but I don't want to grab a hard to drive 4k, and I don't want to sidegrade to a same-size 34-35" 3440x1440. So I was a bit lost.

I stumbled on this at the Microcenter monitor page:
https://www.microcenter.com/product...qhd-(3440-x-1440)-240hz-curved-screen-monitor

It looks like it's about $1300 everywhere right now, which is lower than it ever has been. It's still high, but it's an OLED panel with an odd resolution and a very high refresh rate. It ticks a lot of my boxes:
1. 3440x1440 which is doable by my 4090 even in many demanding games, rather than 4k
2. Really big, but still sort of reasonable since it's an ultrawide.
3. Curved (and a custom curve, too apparently?)
4. Very high refresh rate.

My main concerns:
1. It's OLED. Last OLED I remember had a weird pentile matrix. Is this okay on that front?
2. No VESA (but I guess I can grumble through that)
3. What about burn in? Honestly probably my biggest holdback with these.

Does anyone have any thoughts on this thing? If you know of any competitors or reasons to hold off on it (ie something better on the horizon), post them. I'm just idly considering it at this point since my cheapo LG ultrawides are a bit lackluster on motion clarity; it's something I've been noticing more and more.
 
3440x1440 at 45 inches you'll have pixels the size of pennies. The bending is a pointless gimmick. OLED burn-in isn't such a big issue and Corsair has a great warranty (I've RMA'ed a monitor to them for exchange and it was painless). I think Corsair makes quality products but this one seems like a solution in search of a problem.

I had a cheapo Dell 34 Ultrawide hooked up to my 7900 XTX and felt the same way you did - I wanted a nicer image, but 4K just requires too much compromise in image quality to drive at high frames. Ultimately I purchased the Alienware AW3423DWF and I'm wondering where this monitor has been my whole life because it's awesome. 165hz on OLED feels a ton smoother than 165hz on an LCD, I'm not sure why.
 
