Corsair XENEON FLEX 45WQHD240

I saw a few other topics for this, but they're a bit old, so I wanted to ask about this monitor here in my own topic. I've been using some budget LG panels and have been considering a better monitor, but I don't want to grab a hard to drive 4k, and I don't want to sidegrade to a same-size 34-35" 3440x1440. So I was a bit lost.I stumbled on this at the Microcenter monitor page:It looks like it's about $1300 everywhere right now, which is lower than it ever has been. It's still high, but it's an OLED panel with an odd resolution and a very high refresh rate. It ticks a lot of my boxes:1. 3440x1440 which is doable by my 4090 even in many demanding games, rather than 4k2. Really big, but still sort of reasonable since it's an ultrawide.3. Curved (and a custom curve, too apparently?)4. Very high refresh rate.My main concerns:1. It's OLED. Last OLED I remember had a weird pentile matrix. Is this okay on that front?2. No VESA (but I guess I can grumble through that)3.Honestly probably my biggest holdback with these.Does anyone have any thoughts on this thing? If you know of any competitors or reasons to hold off on it (ie something better on the horizon), post them. I'm just idly considering it at this point since my cheapo LG ultrawides are a bit lackluster on motion clarity; it's something I've been noticing more and more.