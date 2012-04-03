Corsair TX750 fan rattle and RMA craziness

MaXimus421 said: My TX750 V2 has been nothing but a pleasure to have in my system. A shame yours was not. But I disagree, even if you had terrible experiences with 140mm fans in your units does not mean the rest of the world has. Click to expand...

MaXimus421 said: You keep mentioning that you find terrible reviews on this or that. Well, anyone can find reviews stating the negatives on ANY product if they look hard enough. The flip side of that coin is that anyone can also find just as many of positive reviews, as well. Especially on products from high end manufacturers.

MaXimus421 said: You say you have never dealt with a good 140mm fan (more or less). Well, if that were to happen to me I too would be weary of them. So I can't argue with you there, but I refuse to believe that the rest of the world has had the same issues with them and to the degree that you have.

Unless I totally missed my guess here, you've just been very unlucky.



MaXimus421 said: Anyways, I am happy your new unit is in working order, may it serve you well.

MaXimus421 said: Anyways, I am happy your new unit is in working order, may it serve you well. Click to expand...

I never said the rest of the world has had terrible experiences with 140mm fans, only that I do not find their noise levels relative to their CFM outputs to be acceptable when compared against 120mm fans (especially when they're compared at low RPM).I'm not cherry-picking poor reviews here, many reviewers had nothing but kind things to say about these 140mm fans... but then I compared them to 120mm fans (from the same reviewer if possible).At low RPM, in the noise ranges that I find acceptable, the 140mm fans lost to the 120mm fans every single time. This shows up in reviews and I've experienced it in person with every 140mm fan I've had through here. If you know of a 140mm fan that's worth taking a look at, please, link me. I'd love to finally have a 140mm fan I can recommend to people.Nothing to do with luck, everything to do with knowing what you're listening for. I'm sure there are plenty of people happily running 140mm fans without realizing they're louder than 120mm fans (or they don't care that they're louder, and just want the additional CFM that a 140mm fan can pump out at high RPM). There might also be some genuinely good and quiet 140mm fans out there that I haven't been able to hunt down yet.As far as I can tell, the extra diameter works against 140mm fans when they're run at low RPM. Below roughly 1000 RPM, they experience a sharp drop in CFM output, but the noise level continues to drop off only gradually. 120mm fans can be run at much lower RPM and much lower noise levels before they experience this sharp drop in CFM output. This difference creates a "pocket" where 120mm fans outperform 140mm fans at equivalent noise levels.It's not here yet, still waiting on email confirmation. I'll post when it arrives and I've had a chance to test it