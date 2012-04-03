Corsair TX750 fan rattle and RMA craziness

Unknown-One
This is getting a bit ridiculous... the fan in my Corsair TX750 power supply has picked up an annoying rattle, so I went ahead and got an advanced replacement from Corsair.
Unbox the shiny new TX750 v2... fan rattles worse than my old TX750 v1.
Call up Corsair again and explain the problem, they happily send out another advanced replacement and go out of their way to cover the shipping on both my original PSU and the bad replacement they had sent me (major kudos to Corsair here). I asked the rep how I would proceed if, for some reason, the next replacement had the same problem; she told me that they would transfer me to technical support and would see about fixing me up with a different type of unit (again, major kudos for working with me like that)
Unboxed another shiny new TX750 v2... and I could swear the fan rattles even worse than the first two units.
So now I'm sitting here with three power supplies with rattling fans, waiting for Corsair's phone lines to open so I can explain the situation again. I can't really complain about Corsair's support at this point, they've been great... but how can three PSUs (one of which is from an entirely different batch) all have the same problem? Is there some kind of known issue with this product line that I'm not aware of?
I'll keep you guys posted as this develops. Last time I had this many bad RMA's in a row I was dealing with Asus LCD monitors. lol
