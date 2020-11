Would corsair TX650M be enough for RTX 3060Ti + Ryzen 5 3600, looking at the leaked 3060Ti specs (and that it should be kind of like RTX 2080 Super)? I've checked some PSU calculators and both barely exceed 400w. I could in theory give the Corsair TX650M back since it's unused and waiting for 3060Ti and get SilentiumPC Supremo FM2 750W which I haven't seen before but I'm not sure if I should bother. I read a bunch of conflicting opinions like "solid 650w is enough" or "get 750w to be safe".