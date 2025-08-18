  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
corsair titan 280 RX for 14900kf

revenant

revenant

[H]F Squad Captain
2FA
Joined
Apr 10, 2005
Messages
16,927
... air quotes water cooling I guess...

I finally replaced my 8yo corsair h115i pro and upgraded my cpu (to a 14900kf) while at it... my 13700kf was hitting 100c during benches.. crazy. I think all the coolant evap'd from that thing, I had the pump and fans at extreme with a push pull.. I did clean the fins out regularly but they were still pretty caked.. def 8 years worth of a cat house... thermal paste was good.. still old though... it was at 70c while gaming lol. With a corsair titan 280 RX I am maxing out at 81c! (push-pull)m ...like 40s gaming.. man something was up with that other cooler... def time to refresh that.
 
