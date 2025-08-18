corsair titan 280 RX for 14900kf

revenant
[H]F Squad Captain
2FA
- Joined
- Apr 10, 2005
- Messages
- 16,927
... air quotes water cooling I guess...
I finally replaced my 8yo corsair h115i pro and upgraded my cpu (to a 14900kf) while at it... my 13700kf was hitting 100c during benches.. crazy. I think all the coolant evap'd from that thing, I had the pump and fans at extreme with a push pull.. I did clean the fins out regularly but they were still pretty caked.. def 8 years worth of a cat house... thermal paste was good.. still old though... it was at 70c while gaming lol. With a corsair titan 280 RX I am maxing out at 81c! (push-pull)m ...like 40s gaming.. man something was up with that other cooler... def time to refresh that.
I finally replaced my 8yo corsair h115i pro and upgraded my cpu (to a 14900kf) while at it... my 13700kf was hitting 100c during benches.. crazy. I think all the coolant evap'd from that thing, I had the pump and fans at extreme with a push pull.. I did clean the fins out regularly but they were still pretty caked.. def 8 years worth of a cat house... thermal paste was good.. still old though... it was at 70c while gaming lol. With a corsair titan 280 RX I am maxing out at 81c! (push-pull)m ...like 40s gaming.. man something was up with that other cooler... def time to refresh that.