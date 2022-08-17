Corsair teases MP700 PCI-E Gen 5 SSD with 10GB/s sequential read speed

Armenius
On Corsair's webpage for the forthcoming AMD AM5 processors, they published a chart teasing a new SSD model called the MP700 that supports four lanes of PCI-E Gen5 and claims up to 10GB/s of sequential read speed. For comparison, the Samsung 980 Pro Gen 4 SSD shows up to 7GB/s sequential burst read and 5GB/s sustained. Not quite the jump we saw moving from Gen 3 to Gen 4. Corsair boasts, "Say goodbye to loading screens." We'll see how that works out in the real world, but we'll need DirectStorage first to take full advantage of it.
https://videocardz.com/newz/corsair...ssds-with-up-to-10-gb-s-sequential-read-speed
https://www.corsair.com/us/en/am5-amd-cpu
