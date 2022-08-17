Corsair teases MP700 PCI-E Gen 5 SSD with 10GB/s sequential read speed

On Corsair's webpage for the forthcoming AMD AM5 processors, they published a chart teasing a new SSD model called the MP700 that supports four lanes of PCI-E Gen5 and claims up to 10GB/s of sequential read speed. For comparison, the Samsung 980 Pro Gen 4 SSD shows up to 7GB/s sequential burst read and 5GB/s sustained. Not quite the jump we saw moving from Gen 3 to Gen 4. Corsair boasts, "Say goodbye to loading screens." We'll see how that works out in the real world, but we'll need DirectStorage first to take full advantage of it.