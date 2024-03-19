Corsair Shift PSU: what case = good airflow, accommodate large GPU and quiet?

I picked up one of the new shift PSUs inadvertently and like it. Now I need an enclosure for it. I'm not into water cooling or AIOs, so I'm looking for a box with good airflow and enough space to run cables behind the MOBO and modern GPU with bay slots.

I know the Corsair models that will accommodate this, but are there others? Looking for good air cooling up front with quiet as an added feature.

Looked through some of GN's box recommendations / reviews - but I can't tell from most whether the cable space is adequate.

Given the new(ish) design, am I stuck with a 4000D / 5000D?

TIA
 
That would be the safest bet, but mainly I would think the space behind the motherboard and back panel would be the biggest factor. Just about any full tower or good size mid tower case would do the trick. Something like this.
 
