Corsair Shift PSU: what case = good airflow, accommodate large GPU and quiet?

DarkSideA8
Gawd
- Joined
- Apr 13, 2005
- Messages
- 988
I picked up one of the new shift PSUs inadvertently and like it. Now I need an enclosure for it. I'm not into water cooling or AIOs, so I'm looking for a box with good airflow and enough space to run cables behind the MOBO and modern GPU with bay slots.
I know the Corsair models that will accommodate this, but are there others? Looking for good air cooling up front with quiet as an added feature.
Looked through some of GN's box recommendations / reviews - but I can't tell from most whether the cable space is adequate.
Given the new(ish) design, am I stuck with a 4000D / 5000D?
TIA
I know the Corsair models that will accommodate this, but are there others? Looking for good air cooling up front with quiet as an added feature.
Looked through some of GN's box recommendations / reviews - but I can't tell from most whether the cable space is adequate.
Given the new(ish) design, am I stuck with a 4000D / 5000D?
TIA