Corsair Scimitar RGB Elite

Guess you have never seen a Naga ? They have been around for years. Logitech G600 isn't exactly new either.I have been using Nagas for almost 15 years now... wouldn't imagine using anything else ever again. I did go with a G600 for about a 6 months but went back to a Naga when I happened to see one on sale. Naga is imo one of the best mice ever made. Its great for games... but its also great for productivity software. Assigning navigation shortcuts in programs like Blender photoshop and the like to the number pad is fantastic. Super precise mice with no shortage of buttons. They call them MMO mice for a reason in pretty much any MMO you can quickly activate 48 individual skills with ease. 12 skills on a tray... shift + key for tray 2... alt + and ctl +. They are a huge advantage in MMOs anyway.I was tempted to try out a Corsair a little while back... and I might still when my latest Naga caffs. The key pad on the Corasair can slide forward and back... but after so many years the naga is second nature. Probably just get another.