Corsair Scimitar RGB Elite

Looks like a hardcore device.

"There are some caveats, however. While the software is very capable, it's also a bit of a resource hog. For what it's worth, make sure to keep iCUE minimized to keep RAM usage under control. It's not really intuitive to navigate, either, and some functions (such as saving changes to onboard profiles) can appear convoluted at first. Although button quality is always subject to manufacturing variance, my sample at least had a side button that was of notably poor quality. Finally, for those who want to occasionally play an FPS with their MMO mouse, the Scimitar RGB Elite is less than ideal. The cable is very stiff, the weight high, and the wide body coupled with the side-button panel make it difficult to get a firm grip. It's a bit of a shame actually because both the sensor and click latency would make the Scimitar RGB Elite a great fit for FPS as well otherwise.

So all in all, while not perfect, the Corsair Scimitar RGB Elite is a very good MMO/MOBA mouse, and gets a Recommended from me. "

www.techpowerup.com

Corsair Scimitar RGB Elite Mouse Review

The Scimitar RGB Elite is the newest entry in Corsair's MMO/MOBA gaming mice line. It still features the same patented 12-button key-slider side panel and the same shape and shell, but comes with an upgraded sensor (PMW3391) as well as improved components and materials.
TheMadHatterXxX said:
They stuck a telephone numberpad on a mouse? :LOL:
Guess you have never seen a Naga ? They have been around for years.

Logitech G600 isn't exactly new either.

I have been using Nagas for almost 15 years now... wouldn't imagine using anything else ever again. I did go with a G600 for about a 6 months but went back to a Naga when I happened to see one on sale. Naga is imo one of the best mice ever made. Its great for games... but its also great for productivity software. Assigning navigation shortcuts in programs like Blender photoshop and the like to the number pad is fantastic. Super precise mice with no shortage of buttons. They call them MMO mice for a reason in pretty much any MMO you can quickly activate 48 individual skills with ease. 12 skills on a tray... shift + key for tray 2... alt + and ctl +. They are a huge advantage in MMOs anyway.

I was tempted to try out a Corsair a little while back... and I might still when my latest Naga caffs. The key pad on the Corasair can slide forward and back... but after so many years the naga is second nature. Probably just get another.
 
