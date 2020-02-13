erek


Dec 19, 2005


Looks like a hardcore device.
"There are some caveats, however. While the software is very capable, it's also a bit of a resource hog. For what it's worth, make sure to keep iCUE minimized to keep RAM usage under control. It's not really intuitive to navigate, either, and some functions (such as saving changes to onboard profiles) can appear convoluted at first. Although button quality is always subject to manufacturing variance, my sample at least had a side button that was of notably poor quality. Finally, for those who want to occasionally play an FPS with their MMO mouse, the Scimitar RGB Elite is less than ideal. The cable is very stiff, the weight high, and the wide body coupled with the side-button panel make it difficult to get a firm grip. It's a bit of a shame actually because both the sensor and click latency would make the Scimitar RGB Elite a great fit for FPS as well otherwise.
So all in all, while not perfect, the Corsair Scimitar RGB Elite is a very good MMO/MOBA mouse, and gets a Recommended from me. "
Corsair Scimitar RGB Elite Mouse Review
The Scimitar RGB Elite is the newest entry in Corsair's MMO/MOBA gaming mice line. It still features the same patented 12-button key-slider side panel and the same shape and shell, but comes with an upgraded sensor (PMW3391) as well as improved components and materials.
www.techpowerup.com