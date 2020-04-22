Corsair RM550X and statnge juju with Phanteks DLED controller

This is with my computer completely shut down.



After plugging the Phatek's controller inton a SATA plug, it seems it is causing my PSU to turn on and not shut off after the system is shut down, and keeps power going to a couple of case fans though the SATA connection too. If I unplug the Phanteks' controller, the PSU immediately goes off. Plug the Phanteks' controller back in, and the PSU fan start spinning and my two radiator fans start spinning slowly. This is with the computer off.



Any ideas?