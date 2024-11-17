Corsair RM1000x or RM1200x, which one, if cost the same?

DeadByDawn
Limp Gawd
- Joined
- Sep 3, 2004
- Messages
- 475
Hi Folks,
I basically can get 1200w version for the same price as a 1000w for the Corsair RM1000x shift psu.
I don’t really need a 1200 W power supply, I was planning my next video card upgrade to be a 5080 or 5090. But even then I’m not sure.
Since the price is the same, is it worth just getting the 1200 W version?
Thanks!!
