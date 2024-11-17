Corsair RM1000x or RM1200x, which one, if cost the same?

D

DeadByDawn

Limp Gawd
Joined
Sep 3, 2004
Messages
475
Hi Folks,
I basically can get 1200w version for the same price as a 1000w for the Corsair RM1000x shift psu.
I don’t really need a 1200 W power supply, I was planning my next video card upgrade to be a 5080 or 5090. But even then I’m not sure.
Since the price is the same, is it worth just getting the 1200 W version?

Thanks!!
 
Go for the 1200. From the rumors, a 5090 alone is enough to put you in the efficiency sweet spot. And you'll have buffer for capacitor aging and future higher power component releases.
 
Efficiency sweet spot is mostly irrelevant for the average home user, but if they are the same price why not get the larger one. The headroom for aging is always nice to have.
 
In case youre not aware, the shift has all its plugs come out the side. Make sure your case is compatible
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top