CORSAIR Releases Wide Range of Hydro X Series Water Blocks for NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30-Series GPUs

erek

erek

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Dec 19, 2005
Messages
7,122
1608047938553.png


"All CORSAIR Hydro X Series XG7 RGB GPU Water Blocks feature a total conversion design that cools all your graphics card's components including the GPU, memory, and VRMs. Precision CNC cut nickel-plated copper cold plate construction ensures high-performance cooling, with more than 50 high-density cooling fins for massive thermal transfer and surface area. A full-length aluminum shroud and backplate completely protect your graphics card's PCB and sensitive components, while delivering a unified style for your entire card that fits seamlessly into the Hydro X Series ecosystem."

https://www.techpowerup.com/275991/...-blocks-for-nvidia-geforce-rtx-30-series-gpus
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top