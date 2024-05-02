Corsair MM300 Extended Mousepad - $14.99

Just ordered this beauty from Amazon. I figured the current 50% off the usual $30 was worth mentioning.
This extended version will cover your whole desktop 36.6"x11.8" with a non-slip rubber backing.
Purchase link: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01798VS4C?ref=ppx_yo2ov_dt_b_product_details&th=1
Here's a simple review and unboxing:
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AYwh7AuiiEE
This extended version will cover your whole desktop 36.6"x11.8" with a non-slip rubber backing.
Purchase link: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01798VS4C?ref=ppx_yo2ov_dt_b_product_details&th=1
Here's a simple review and unboxing:
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AYwh7AuiiEE
As an Amazon Associate, HardForum may earn from qualifying purchases.