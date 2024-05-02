Corsair MM300 Extended Mousepad - $14.99

V

vjhawk

Limp Gawd
Joined
Sep 2, 2016
Messages
453
Just ordered this beauty from Amazon. I figured the current 50% off the usual $30 was worth mentioning.

1714680651782.png


This extended version will cover your whole desktop 36.6"x11.8" with a non-slip rubber backing.

Purchase link: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01798VS4C?ref=ppx_yo2ov_dt_b_product_details&th=1

Here's a simple review and unboxing:

View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AYwh7AuiiEE
 
As an Amazon Associate, HardForum may earn from qualifying purchases.
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top