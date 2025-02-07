  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
    Once you have enabled 2FA, your account will be updated soon to show a badge, letting other members know that you use 2FA to protect your account. This should be beneficial for everyone that uses FSFT.

Corsair k95 rgb platinum f/s

Status
Not open for further replies.
p3sty

p3sty

2[H]4U
Joined
Feb 22, 2006
Messages
2,574
Clearing out more keyboards 95 shipped CONUS
 

Attachments

  • IMG_6246.jpeg
    IMG_6246.jpeg
    342.7 KB · Views: 0
if this hasn't sold by next friday, i'll take it. just paid all my bills so gotta get another paycheck in to afford it.
 
Status
Not open for further replies.
Back
Top