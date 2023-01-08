Corsair K70 RGB MK.2 LP Keyboard Replacement Cables? Where can I find them?

Hi, Ive went through the forum and cant seem to find an answer to this. If I have overlooked it and repeat this topic I apologize. The Cable on my k70 has frayed/kinked etc and it was powering off or the lights would go out and I would lose keyboard functions. If I moved the keyboard around, the connection came back. This was rare and quickly turned to extremely common. I took a part the keyboard and tried to repair this cable but it failed again after only a few days. Most likely because of my amatuer attempt to fix it. I decided that it was easy enough to disassemble, remove and replace the cable so I would just buy a replacement cable. Corsairs reponses to my queries on where I can purchase the cable seem to be answered by an automated response program. The one Human I text with gave me links on where to get replacement cables for a PSU. I really dont want to even attempt to rely on Corsair for direction with this because theyve wasted enough of my time. Im sure they dont offer the $20 cable because they want me to drop another $150 instead on a new keyboard. Sorry to rant. Does anyone have any experience with locating Corsair Keyboard cables? Its a Y connection cable with aone end being for USB passthrough. Ive found 1 on ebay but it doesnt appear to have the correct end for the usb passthrough cable. Here is what I'm looking for. Thanks

Bob B

Missouri