Corsair K70 RGB MK.2 Low Profile RAPIDFIRE Mechanical Gaming Keyboard, Backlit RGB LED, Cherry MX Low Profile Speed
Bought this new from MewEgg within the last 6 months but my wife hates the LED lights so I'm tired of the complaints.
Barely use, has the extra keys and wrist rest. (I don't have the original box.)
$149+ retail
I'll ship it within the US for $85 flat.
- All-day Comfort Low Profile RAPIDFIRE Keys
- Modern, Slim Design
- Durable Aluminum Frame
- Dynamic Multicolor Per-Key Backlighting
- Programmable with CORSAIR iCUE Software
- Detachable, Soft-Touch Palm Rest
- Dedicated Multimedia Controls
- USB Pass-Through Port
- 8 MB Onboard Profile Storage
- 100% Anti-Ghosting with Full-Key Rollover (NKRO)