Corsair K70 RGB MK.2 Low Profile RAPIDFIRE Mechanical Gaming Keyboard

RapidDog

Mar 7, 2019
Corsair K70 RGB MK.2 Low Profile RAPIDFIRE Mechanical Gaming Keyboard, Backlit RGB LED, Cherry MX Low Profile Speed

Bought this new from MewEgg within the last 6 months but my wife hates the LED lights so I'm tired of the complaints.
Barely use, has the extra keys and wrist rest. (I don't have the original box.)
$149+ retail
I'll ship it within the US for $85 flat.

  • All-day Comfort Low Profile RAPIDFIRE Keys
  • Modern, Slim Design
  • Durable Aluminum Frame
  • Dynamic Multicolor Per-Key Backlighting
  • Programmable with CORSAIR iCUE Software
  • Detachable, Soft-Touch Palm Rest
  • Dedicated Multimedia Controls
  • USB Pass-Through Port
  • 8 MB Onboard Profile Storage
  • 100% Anti-Ghosting with Full-Key Rollover (NKRO)
81aB%2B1Dd6KL._AC_SX679_.jpg
 
