Corsair iCUE 3.30.97

Weaksauce
Joined
Apr 15, 2020
Messages
101
I was getting mad at Logitech's G Hub, but it turned out to be clashing with iCue. Ugh.
I dunno which is to truly blame, but either way, maybe these companies can be a little less troublesome with their little software package, eh?
 
