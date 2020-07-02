Corsair iCUE 3.30.97

erek
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 5,501
Be careful... last two or three versions were riddled with serious bugs, so stay tuned for patch notes...
"Every time I come here hoping for patch notes, and every time I am disappointed? Why do I keep doing this to myself "
https://forum.corsair.com/forums/showthread.php?t=197925
"Every time I come here hoping for patch notes, and every time I am disappointed? Why do I keep doing this to myself "
https://forum.corsair.com/forums/showthread.php?t=197925