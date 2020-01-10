Corsair iCUE 3.24.52 out

Not sure what's new, but it's out! " iCUE v3.24.52 Patch Notes:: Added support for K95 RGB PLATINUM XT and ICUE H100i/H115i/H150i PRO XT Liquid CPU Coolers iCUE now supports Elgato Stream Deck G-Key Integration with K95 RGB PLATINUM/XT keyboards. To use this feature, please ensure you have SDK Enabled in settings and using the latest version of Stream Deck (v4.5): https://www.elgato.com/en/gaming/downloads This allows G1-G6 keys to be assignable through Elgato’s Stream Deck software and works simultaneously with any Actions assigned in iCUE. For more information, please see our tutorial here: Resolved an issue with iCUE macOS not launching the calculator as an Action Resolved an issue with K66 showing lighting when it is not actually supported Resolved an issue that caused Actions in the Action Library to play over ESC and F-Keys Resolved an issue with Virtuoso headsets improperly displaying battery status when charging cable is rapidly plugged and unplugged with a USB cable Resolved an issue firmware progress counter in iCUE space being incorrectly displayed Resolved an issue with performance curve objects being incorrectly displayed Resolved other various minor bugs and issues Please also note that motherboard integration is now in beta. For more information, here is the link to the subforum which includes steps on how to install it: https://forum.corsair.com/v3/forumdisplay.php?f=311" https://downloads.corsair.com/Files/CUE/iCUESetup_3.24.52_release.msi