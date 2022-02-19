Corsair HX650 Professional Series cables

I made a fair attempt to find these cables. Corsair website gives a pretty useless table about cable compatibility. No part numbers, nothing helpful. Having these modular cables is a great idea, but it turns into nightmare if you don't have them. All usual places I use for shopping have lots of Corsair cables and sets. But no cables for Corsair HX SATA power. Corsair is using some 5-pin Molex connectors with HX series. Before I open up this damned PSU and solder my own cables to it, does anybody know where to get these SATA power cables from? Or even just the part number for Molex connector, then I can make my own cables.