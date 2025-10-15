erek
"Technically, this CWT OEM partner design has already proven itself very capable with the previous HX1500i (non-Shift) model. Ripple suppression is excellent and it scores in the top 10% of units we have tested in recent years. Efficiency is also fantastic, hitting over 94% at around 50% load. Load regulation is tight and we appreciate that the unit has the same wide array of protection features sometimes missing on other units in the same class.
Again, we rate noise levels as some of the best we have recorded and the power delivery is smooth, even at loads up to 1200 watts. The unit remains almost inaudible at high loads from a few meters away. The latest NR140HP fluid dynamic bearing fan is just as good a performer as the earlier NR140P unit in the previous range. These fans are quite expensive to buy (around £20-£25 a fan) and I have bought a few myself for personal projects, that's how highly I rate them. One of the NR140P fans I have used has been running in a server now for more than 4 years, 24 hours a day.
It is good to see Corsair and CWT using high grade 105c Japanese capacitors from brands such as Nippon Chemi Con and Rubycon in these units. Build quality is extremely high quality across the PCB and component selection is reassuring.
A power supply of this quality doesn't come cheap, however, and Corsair told me the price will be £279.99 at launch. This is actually £20 less than the previous HX1500i that we reviewed back in June as it launched at £299.99. We do feel for the niche audience interested in a unit like this, that the quality justifies the price point."
Source: https://www.kitguru.net/components/power-supplies/zardon/corsair-hx1500i-shift-2025-psu-review/