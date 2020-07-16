corsair hx1000i buzzing noise

How old is the PSU? To me, that sounds more like a dying fan. Your unit uses a Fluid-Dynamic Bearing fan, and that sounds very much like what I'd expect if it was starting to fail.



There are three types of fans. Sleeve Bearing fans are the cheapest, and are just two surfaces with some grease between them. They have a short life because the grease dries out and then the bearing gets very noisy or fails. There are Ball Bearing fans, which are a tried-and-true, bulletproof design that lasts a very long time. Main downsides are that they are more expensive and not as quiet. Finally you have Fluid-Dynamic Bearings. These are basically an advanced version of the Sleeve Bearing, where instead of a bit of grease there is actually a layer of fluid between the contact surfaces, along with grooves that circulate the fluid during normal operation. In theory, they should have the longest life, because the surfaces should never come into contact, so there is nothing to wear out. That is compared to Ball Bearings, which while very reliable and long lasting, still have contact surfaces (the balls) that will eventually wear out. Fluid-Dynamic bearings are also the most quiet, since again, you should have no surfaces that are in physical contact with each other. The catch is, while a fluid-dynamic bearing can have a very long lifespan in theory, in practice they have a much higher failure rate than ball bearing fans. If any of the rubber seals wear out, the fluid can leak or dry out, compromising the bearing. They are more sensitive to high temperatures, and they are also more sensitive to fan orientation, with horizontal placement sometimes causing significant lifespan reduction.