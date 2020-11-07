CORSAIR H80 Leaked. Is the coolant conductive?

Pretty simple question. My LGA 2011 started throwing CPU fan errors, then wouldn't boot. I figured the H80 finally took a dump as the LED on the front only worked on 2/3 of the fan speed settings.My new cooler showed up and the CPU will be here shortly. I figured I'd pull apart the tower, dust everything, and prep it for surgery.



Welp. As soon as I took the screws off the cooler, it began leaking coolant and de-pressurize. Everywhere. I've started to soak it up and get air into the case with a fan, but my question now is if Corsairs H80 coolant was conductive or not. I'm happy that it lasted as long as it did, but fuck me if it didn't go out taking the literal piss.