corsair h55 aio liquid refill

had to take this out a system as was idle at 55c i have drained it of the green gunk and cleaned it all inside the pump but cant seem to get some air out of it as sounds like a water fall.
there is a tiny fill port between the pump in and outlets but cant get it working silent.
any ideas as it is working and temps are 15c lower at idle now and used de ionised water to fill it back up.
