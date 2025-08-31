  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
Corsair H100iV2 - Drill screws, or chop tubes?

X

X8XFoundries

n00b
Joined
Mar 4, 2025
Messages
52
I don't feel like paying money for a new block, and this is the one I have. I need my water cooler for my XB Evo, then I can use my AMD Wraith RGB for general garbagce BS (its the best cooler in the world IMO YOU DON'T EVEN NEED TO BOLT IT DOWN ITS INSANE).

However, its corsair, and they are literally all redditors. I have about 8 different types of coolant to redo it with, so I'm now to the point where the last person that owned this thing was at.

How do I clean it out?

Its seems the last mcguiver to touch it before I got it out the trash completely stripped half the cold plate screws. I wonder if they knew left from right?

What would be best here? If I cop the tubes, a pvc joint and 2 worm drives can't hurt nothin right? And since its copper each end, no need for a silver ring or anything. However, what coolant should I use? I'd like for it to wick heat like alcohol, but alcohol will destroy the tubes. Wat do.
 
