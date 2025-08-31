Corsair H100iV2 - Drill screws, or chop tubes?

I don't feel like paying money for a new block, and this is the one I have. I need my water cooler for my XB Evo, then I can use my AMD Wraith RGB for general garbagce BS (its the best cooler in the world IMO YOU DON'T EVEN NEED TO BOLT IT DOWN ITS INSANE).



However, its corsair, and they are literally all redditors. I have about 8 different types of coolant to redo it with, so I'm now to the point where the last person that owned this thing was at.



How do I clean it out?



Its seems the last mcguiver to touch it before I got it out the trash completely stripped half the cold plate screws. I wonder if they knew left from right?



What would be best here? If I cop the tubes, a pvc joint and 2 worm drives can't hurt nothin right? And since its copper each end, no need for a silver ring or anything. However, what coolant should I use? I'd like for it to wick heat like alcohol, but alcohol will destroy the tubes. Wat do.